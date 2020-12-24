IH reports 70 new cases overnight

Times-Chronicle Staff

Seventy new cases of COVID-19 have sprung up overnight in the Interior Health region, according to officials.

That brings the total to 3,510 cases in the region.

Interior Health reports 675 cases are active and on isolation, with 29 people in hospital, including six in intensive care.

The total number of deaths in the region is 18.

Outbreaks

McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver has 75 cases, while Village by the Station in Penticton has eight. Mountain View Village in Kelowna as 15 cases, while Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 14.

Unless a new outbreak is declared, IH will not be reporting any further statistics or data until Tuesday.