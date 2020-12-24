COVID-19 Update: One death, one new case at McKinney

Another resident of McKinney Place long term care has died, marking the eighth death since the outbreak at the Oliver facility was declared on Dec. 6.

McKinney Place has 75 cases (54 residents and 21 staff) with one additional staff member testing positive Wednesday, according to Interior Health. There were 59 residents living at the facility at the beginning of the outbreak.

“Despite hope on the horizon in the fight against COVID-19, the terrible impacts of this pandemic continue to affect people throughout the Interior. Sadly today we report another COVID-19 related death at McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver; the eighteenth Interior Health death since the start of this challenging pandemic,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health.

“Our condolences go out to the loved ones and caregivers of the latest person to succumb to COVID-19 in the Interior. Each death reminds us of the important commitment we must all make to follow the public health guidance that will keep us safe as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available throughout the region.”

Interior Health: 679 active cases

Inteior Health has reported 49 new cases in the region since Monday, with 679 cases are active and on isolation. Thirty-two people are in hospital; seven of them in ICU. The total number of deaths in the Interior Health region is now 18.

Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton now has eight cases: four residents and four staff. Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna remains at 14 cases in total: seven residents and seven staff. Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 11 cases: six residents and five staff.