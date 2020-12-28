New COVID variant identified in B.C.

The first case of the new COVID-19 variant first discovered in the U.K. has been been identified in B.C.

The individual, who resides in the Island Health region, returned to B.C. from the U.K. on flight AC855 on Dec. 15, developed symptoms while in quarantine and was immediately tested, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

Testing confirmed the positive diagnosis on Dec. 19 and a small number of close contacts have been isolated and public health is following up with them daily.

“The variant strain was detected by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) Public Health Laboratory in its review of all isolates from people who had recently returned from travel to the U.K. Whole genome sequencing at the BCCDC identified this as the same as the variant seen in the U.K. Ongoing review may identify additional cases in the coming days,” reads the statement from the Ministry of Health.

“B.C. continues to support the Canada-wide travel ban on all flights arriving from the U.K. until Jan. 6, 2021, and urges all British Columbians to continue to avoid all non-essential travel to keep people and communities safe.”

Currently, there is no evidence that the new COVID-19 variant is more likely to cause severe illness, nor is there evidence to suggest the Health Canada-approved vaccines will be any less effective against the new variant.

However, studies suggest the COVID-19 variant first identified in the U.K. can spread more quickly and easily.

Ontario announced two cases of the new COVID-19 variant on Dec. 26, the first province to encounter the new variant which has been discovered in multiple countries including Japan, Australia, Denmark, Spain, Jordan, South Africa, Singapore, Lebanon, France and Italy