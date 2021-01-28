Vehicles collide south of Oliver

Times-Chronicle Staff

RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 south of Oliver this morning.

Preliminary details indicate a car and a truck collided at Road 7 at approximately 8 a.m.

“The occupant of the car was taken to South Okanagan General Hospital where injuries are not reported to be life threatening,” said Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth.

Oliver Fire Department spokesman Rob Graham said one vehicle was travelling northbound while the other was southbound.

“Road conditions played a role in the accident,” he pointed out.

Graham said the patients in both vehicles were alert and talking, but the extent of their injuries are unknown.

Traffic was diverted and reduced to a single lane for about 30 minutes.