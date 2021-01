Times-Chronicle Staff

Interior Health is reporting a total of five deaths connected to the COVID-19 outbreak at Sunnybank long-term care centre in Oliver.

Sunnybank now has 37 cases of COVID-19, including 27 residents and 10 staff members.

In B.C. today, 485 new cases have been reported, for a total of 65,719.

Interior Health reported 83 new cases in the region today.