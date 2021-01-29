Mora voted ‘Firefighter of the Year’ in Osoyoos

Times-Chronicle Staff

A young and dedicated member of Osoyoos Fire Rescue has been chosen as “Firefighter of the Year” by the Rotary Club.

The club honoured Antonio Mora during a special first responder awards ceremony on Thursday.

Mora started dragging fire hoses with the Osoyoos department during a work experience program in 2017. He was subsequently awarded a bursary from Osoyoos Fire Rescue to continue his education.

Mora left the department for a short time and returned in the summer of 2019 as as fully trained NFPA 1001 Firefighter 2 from College of the Rockies. He aspires to be a career firefighter and is continuing to hone his skills in Osoyoos.

Mora’s passion is helping the community and others in need. Firefighting gives him an adrenaline rush because he never knows exactly what he is getting himself into.

Deputy Fire Chief Tyler Hilland said Mora’s attitude makes him a great mentor to new firefighters since he is always willing to take the time to help them become better.

Hilland said Mora leads by example and is continually cleaning up and helping to get apparatus back in service.