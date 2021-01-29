Select Page

Mora voted ‘Firefighter of the Year’ in Osoyoos

Posted by | Jan 29, 2021 | , | 0

Mora voted ‘Firefighter of the Year’ in Osoyoos
Antonio Mora (left) has been voted Firefighter of the Year by the Rotary Club of Osoyoos. He is shown here accepting the recognition from Deputy Fire Chief Tyler Hilland. (Photo contributed)

Times-Chronicle Staff

A young and dedicated member of Osoyoos Fire Rescue has been chosen as “Firefighter of the Year” by the Rotary Club.

The club honoured Antonio Mora during a special first responder awards ceremony on Thursday.

Mora started dragging fire hoses with the Osoyoos department during a work experience program in 2017. He was subsequently awarded a bursary from Osoyoos Fire Rescue to continue his education.

Mora left the department for a short time and returned in the summer of 2019 as as  fully trained NFPA 1001 Firefighter 2 from College of the Rockies. He aspires to be a career firefighter and is continuing to hone his skills in Osoyoos.

Mora’s passion is helping the community and others in need.  Firefighting gives him an adrenaline rush because he never knows exactly what he is getting himself into.

Deputy Fire Chief Tyler Hilland said Mora’s attitude makes him a great mentor to new firefighters since he is always willing to take the time to help them become better.

Hilland said Mora leads by example and is continually cleaning up and helping to get apparatus back in service.

 

 

 

Related Posts

Man arrested after shooting gun in Oliver apartment

Man arrested after shooting gun in Oliver apartment

January 8, 2019

SOGH emergency to close this weekend

SOGH emergency to close this weekend

August 17, 2018

BCFGA shares its concerns after federal government approves controversial Arctic Apple for sale in Canada

BCFGA shares its concerns after federal government approves controversial Arctic Apple for sale in Canada

March 26, 2015

OCC faces law suit over strip search

OCC faces law suit over strip search

March 27, 2018

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!

Pin It on Pinterest