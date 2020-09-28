Police looking for missing Oliver woman

Times-Chronicle Staff

The RCMP is reaching out to the public for help in finding a missing Oliver resident.

Karee Lynn Kamis, 65, was last seen on Sept. 18 in the Penticton area. She was reported missing on Sept. 22.

“There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time and police believe she is either in Penticton or Oliver,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Since Kamis’ disappearance, police have followed up on several leads, however, the woman remains missing at this time.

“Police are very concerned for Karee Kamis’ health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long,” O’Donaghey said.

He noted that Kamis has a medical condition, therefore, she may appear confused or disoriented.

Kamis is described as Caucasian, five feet, two inches tall, 155 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.