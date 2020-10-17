Select Page

Osoyoos Remembrance Day event cancelled

Traditional Remembrance Day ceremonies in Osoyoos have been cancelled, with only a reduced service being scheduled at the Legion. (Richard McGuire file photo)

Times-Chronicle Staff

Osoyoos’s annual Remembrance Day event at the Sonora Centre has been cancelled.

Other events including the ones usually held at schools and the Mariposa Gardens Care home have also been called off.

In order to continue the important act of honouring veterans, the legion will hold a reduced service at the legion itself. Attendees at this event will include colour guard, dignitaries, wreath layers and guests.

There will not be a wreath-laying event at the town cenotaph. Wreaths will be pre-laid and those who wish to do so can pay their respects anytime on Remembrance Day.

Lyle Kent, president of the  Osoyoos Legion, said COVID-19 has been particularly hard on their normal operations.

“Our campaign this year for poppies, which is huge for us. We don’t know where that’s going to go. We’ve had some places call up already and say, ‘put a box in my store. It’ll be great.’ But we can’t be on the street. No cadets are allowed to help us,” said Kent.

