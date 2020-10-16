Osoyoos declares waste reduction week

Times-Chronicle Staff

The town of Osoyoos is joining other municipalities across the country in declaring waste reduction week, which runs from Oct. 19 through the 26.

Joined by Andrew McKillop, operational services manager for the town and landfill operator Dayyan Robbie, Mayor McKortoff signed Osoyoos’ proclamation to join in the waste reduction week at the landfill on Friday.

The proclamation states that “As a municipality, [Osoyoos is] committed to conserving resources, protecting the environment and educating the community.”

It also emphasized the problems caused by increasing waste of water and use of fossil fuels and committed Osoyoos to being a leader in environmental sustainability.