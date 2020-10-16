Select Page

Osoyoos declares waste reduction week

Posted by | Oct 16, 2020 | | 0

Osoyoos declares waste reduction week
Mayor Sue McKortoff, (centre) signed the proclamation accompanied by town operational services manager, Andrew McKillop,(left) and landfill operator Dayyan Robbie, (right).

Times-Chronicle Staff

The town of Osoyoos is joining other municipalities across the country in declaring waste reduction week, which runs from Oct. 19 through the 26.

Joined by Andrew McKillop, operational services manager for the town and landfill operator Dayyan Robbie, Mayor McKortoff signed Osoyoos’ proclamation to join in the waste reduction week at the landfill on Friday.  

The proclamation states that “As a municipality, [Osoyoos is] committed to conserving resources,  protecting the environment and educating the community.”

It also emphasized the problems caused by increasing waste of water and use of fossil fuels and committed  Osoyoos to being a leader in environmental sustainability.

Related Posts

Osoyoos golfers compete in national championship hosted at OGC

Osoyoos golfers compete in national championship hosted at OGC

August 21, 2019

Osoyoos highlights community volunteers

Osoyoos highlights community volunteers

April 10, 2019

Parks Canada looking to sign tentative agreement this summer

Parks Canada looking to sign tentative agreement this summer

May 14, 2019

Swimmers take icy New Year’s Day dip

Swimmers take icy New Year’s Day dip

January 2, 2019

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest