Province announces additional support for farmers

Bill Atwood

Times-Chronicle

Small farms in the British Columbia are about to get a boost from the provincial government. On Tuesday the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries announced two new funding programs, and increased funding for a third.

The new Small Farm Business Acceleration Pilot Program is offering funding up to $800,000 for business plan coaching for small and new farmers, as well as cost-shared funding for commercial farm infrastructure and equipment.

To qualify for this program a farm would need to have a gross annual revenue of less than $60,000 over the last two years. The cost sharing program will cover from 50 to 75 per cent of approved projects to a maximum of $17,500. Applications for this program will be open from Dec. 7 to the 15th.

The second new program specifically targets raspberry growers. The raspberry replant program, also a cost share, will see the province invest $90,00 for the spring 2021 growing season. To be eligible for the program the applicants must be a new or existing raspberry grower in the province and be in good standing with the Raspberry Industry Development Council. Applications Dec 1 to Jan. 11, 2021.

The ministry also announced that it will invest a total of $1.6 million over the next two years for the Beneficial Management Practices Program. Eligible projects for this program could include things that improve air quality and reduce emissions, improve land and water quality, enhance biodiversity, or improve nutrient (filitizlier use) and irrigation management. To be eligible, farms must have a complete environmental farm plan, and approved projects will address topics identified in these plans.

“During Covid-19, we have seen the incredible importance of having a strong local food economy to put food on the table and keep people working,” said Lana Popham the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries.

“B.C.’s farmers and food producers have stepped up to the challenges of COVID-19, and we are working with them to put us on the path to a strong recovery with investments in new and improved programs that will feed people and strengthen our economy.”