Osoyoos Credit Union sponsors virtual Halloween events

Times-Chronicle staff

With COVID-19 still a part of our lives, the annual Trick or Treat Mainstreet, sponsored by Osoyoos Credit Union, has been cancelled. However, in order to keep the spirit of Halloween going, the Credit Union, in partnership with EZ Rock Osoyoos, is presenting virtual events.

The annual costume contest has added a new category of best family costume. The deadline for this contest is Nov. 1 and photos can be submitted to https://ocubc.com/ttms/.

A new pumpkin carving contest has also been created. To enter the contest, participants need to like the OCU Facebook page and send the credit union a photo of their pumpkin.

The photos will be posted on Facebook, where the photo with the most likes will be declared the winner. The contest is open until Oct. 24 with the winning entry being picked on Halloween. As the businesses downtown normally hand out treats during this event, the contest will be sponsored by them.