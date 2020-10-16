Select Page

Halloween game plan changes in Oliver

Oct 16, 2020

Halloween will be a little different in Oliver this year. (Richard McGuire file photo)

Times-Chronicle staff

A special game plan will salvage Halloween in Oliver this year.

Parks and Recreation supervisor Katie Hadwin reports that social distancing will be the focus of this year’s offering.

She noted the plan will allow classroom cohorts to attend from all three elementary schools in one-hour time slots from Wednesday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Oct. 30.

Classes and daycare groups will be participating in games and walking through a maze in the Community Park, while enjoying music on the outdoor stage.

Hadwin said families are welcome to register for two time slots (1 to 2 p.m. and three to four p.m.) on Saturday, Oct. 31. This will allow a total of 80 participants to attend, compared to previous years when an average of 550 people attended the Halloween event.

Hadwin said they have a current waitlist of 40 people, adding they will only accommodate the two sessions in order to keep the event safe for the public during COVID-19.

 

 

