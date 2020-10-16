Select Page

Grandma Rose’s laughter lives on in the lives she touched

Posted by | Oct 16, 2020 | , | 0

Grandma Rose’s laughter lives on in the lives she touched
Pall bearers, led by Darcy Griffith, prepare Grandma Rose for the memorial ride from Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Home in Oliver to Osoyoos Lakeview Cemetery. (Photo by Lyonel Doherty)

By Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

Rose Henderson’s laughter was truly the best medicine for whatever ailed the people she touched.

That’s what family will forever cherish as the 100-year-old matriarch was put to rest Friday at Osoyoos Lakeview Cemetery following a memorial ride from Oliver.

Grandma Rose lived well and proud, said grandson Darcy Griffith, who led the motorcycle contingent from Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Home to Graveyard Hill, where she loved the view of the lake.

“She lived her life from a child, to an adult and back to a child again, which everyone should want to live,” Griffith said.

Like death and taxes, having fun with Grandma Rose was a sure thing.

She could make an entire room laugh simply by telling one of her stories. She glowed when she talked and never judged anyone.

“She made the best wine in the world,” said Misty Griffith. “And perogies,” Darcy piped up. “She was Ukrainian.”

Her longevity was definitely attributed to eating garden vegetables and drinking two glasses of wine a day, he pointed out.

The Queen of England sent her a framed letter with sentiments on her 100thbirthday. Sadly, Grandma Rose died six months later after complications from a fall that broke her hip. She lived the remainder of her life in Sunnybank Centre in Oliver.

The roar of motorcycles on Sawmill Road paid tribute to a grand lady who will be remembered for the lives she influenced every single day.

A contingent of motorcyclists leaves the funeral home in Oliver on the way to Osoyoos Lakeview Cemetery to put Grandma Rose to rest.
(Photo by Lyonel Doherty)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

NDP forms new federal association in re-drawn riding of South Okanagan-West Kootenay

NDP forms new federal association in re-drawn riding of South Okanagan-West Kootenay

March 20, 2014

Both Safek and Chapman to return to OSS as school gears up for September return

Both Safek and Chapman to return to OSS as school gears up for September return

July 20, 2016

Osoyoos Lake levels dropping

Osoyoos Lake levels dropping

September 20, 2019

Council debate ends with ‘Bridge Park’

Council debate ends with ‘Bridge Park’

July 14, 2020

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest