Interior Health issues COVID-19 alert

Times-Chronicle staff

Interior Health (IH) is alerting residents throughout the region that surging COVID-19 activity has become a concern.

“Due to higher rates of COVID-19 being detected, Interior Health is concerned by the upward trend and frequency of new clusters in the region,” IH said in a news release. Yesterday, IH reported 53 additional cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 898 since the start of the pandemic. As of Tuesday, 128 cases were active and on isolation. Today, B.C. is reporting 525 new cases.

Interior Health urges against any non-essential travel. This means no unnecessary visits to the Lower Mainland or other jurisdictions with surging cases.

“COVID-19 cases in schools, health care settings, and workplaces are disruptive but not unexpected,” says IH that offers the following guidance:

Maintaining our social connections are important for our well-being. However, please keep your bubble small and limited to your household and a handful (up to six) close friends.

When planning your holiday gathering, please avoid travel and choose to celebrate with individuals in your bubble.

Physical distancing measures are especially challenging for young people. It is important they also keep their bubble small and, as much as possible, limit their interactions to a close group of friends from within their school cohort. Teachers and health care workers are also asked to keep their bubbles small.

The provincial health officer’s orders to household gatherings applies province-wide. This means no more than six people from outside your household bubble should gather in your home.

“We are counting on each and every resident in the Interior to help us keep our case count low by following the outlined recommendations.

For information about COVID-19 testing, visit https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/testing-information/