Select Page

Interior Health issues COVID-19 alert

Posted by | Nov 10, 2020 | , | 0

Interior Health issues COVID-19 alert
Interior Health has issued a public alert for people to help keep COVID-19 cases low in the region. Shown here is Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. She announced 525 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. today. (File photo)

Times-Chronicle staff

 Interior Health (IH) is alerting residents throughout the region that surging COVID-19 activity has become a concern.

“Due to higher rates of COVID-19 being detected, Interior Health is concerned by the upward trend and frequency of new clusters in the region,” IH said in a news release. Yesterday, IH reported 53 additional cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 898 since the start of the pandemic. As of Tuesday, 128 cases were active and on isolation. Today, B.C. is reporting 525 new cases.

Interior Health urges against any non-essential travel. This means no unnecessary visits to the Lower Mainland or other jurisdictions with surging cases.

“COVID-19 cases in schools, health care settings, and workplaces are disruptive but not unexpected,” says IH that offers the following guidance:

  • Maintaining our social connections are important for our well-being. However, please keep your bubble small and limited to your household and a handful (up to six) close friends.
  • When planning your holiday gathering, please avoid travel and choose to celebrate with individuals in your bubble.
  • Physical distancing measures are especially challenging for young people. It is important they also keep their bubble small and, as much as possible, limit their interactions to a close group of friends from within their school cohort. Teachers and health care workers are also asked to keep their bubbles small.
  • The provincial health officer’s orders to household gatherings applies province-wide. This means no more than six people from outside your household bubble should gather in your home.

“We are counting on each and every resident in the Interior to help us keep our case count low by following the outlined recommendations.

For information about COVID-19 testing, visit https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/testing-information/

Related Posts

Foster parents appreciated

Foster parents appreciated

October 22, 2015

Okanagan Portuguese Club unveils new multicultural centre in Oliver

Okanagan Portuguese Club unveils new multicultural centre in Oliver

October 22, 2014

SOGH emergency to close this weekend

SOGH emergency to close this weekend

August 17, 2018

Desert Park To Temporarily Close For Horse Boarding

Desert Park To Temporarily Close For Horse Boarding

February 23, 2006

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest