Hospital hosts Tree of Love this Christmas

The Tree of Love at South Okanagan General Hospital remembers all of the lives lost to drug overdose. (Photo contributed)

Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle 

The “Tree of Love” in South Okanagan General Hospital is an important symbol for many moms like Jill McCullum.

As a member of Moms Stop the Harm (MSTH), McCullum set up the tree in the Oliver hospital with the help of a friend.

The group advocates to end substance abuse-related stigma, harm and death.

McCallum’s son Nick Stevens died from an opioid addiction after returning from the war in Afghanistan. He had developed post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Kids don’t just wake up one morning and decide to become an addict,” McCullum once said.

While her son was facing his demons, he was prescribed opioids as a solution to his depression, anxiety and sleep disorder. That solution caught up to him.

McCullum said the Tree of Love began in Powell River in 2018 by a woman who also lost her son. Now, the trees are in Penticton, Kelowna and Princeton.

“The personal satisfaction for me is knowing our loved ones, our children, are remembered as vibrant kids who grew up with Christmas. Sadly, they are now an empty chair at our table,” McCullum said.

“I like to think our children can gaze out the window at Mt. Baldy, and if you do a slow drive by you can see the tree glowing in the window.”

McCullum said the drug overdose crisis is a real emergency that needs a real miracle. She noted they need to draw attention to the incredible sadness that thousands of families are experiencing this Christmas.

 

 

