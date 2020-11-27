Fire Rescue collecting donations for food bank, providing new smoke alarms to residents

Osoyoos Fire Rescue is again collecting donations for the food bank this year. On Wednesday Dec. 2nd members of the fire rescue will be going door to door, covering most of the town to collect donations.

When they arrive at a residence the firefighters will knock on the door and step away. Residents are then asked to place their donations outside the door and it will be collected once it is safe to do so.

According to deputy fire chief Tyler Hilland, the fire rescue did not set a goal for the amount of food they hope to collect as they were unsure what people would be able to donate or even if they would be able to go ahead with the plan.

The fire rescue will also be checking to see if residents have working smoke alarms. Because health restrictions prevent the firefighters from entering living spaces residents are asked to check their smoke alarms before fire rescue arrives.

There are two ways in which this can be done. Generally there should be a test button which is to be held down until the alarm sounds. The will also be a date on the alarm as they expire after 10 years. There will be a date of when it was manufactured and in the case of new models an expiration date will also be on it.

Hilland emphasized the importance of having a working smoke detector.

“A working smoke alarm will provide you with the best chance to leave the building. They provide an early warning that there is a fire inside the building and with modern fuel loads inside our houses, we have even less time to escape safely,” said Hilland.

Hilland explained that smoke alarms should be installed in every room where someone is sleeping, and that smoke alarms can be wired so that all of them in a building ring when even one detects smoke.

“Working smoke alarms save lives,” said Hilland.

A new smoke detector will be provided to residents whether or not the make a donation to the food bank.