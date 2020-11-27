Alcohol a factor in rollover, police report
Times-Chronicle staff
Alcohol was a factor in a single vehicle rollover north of Oliver last night, according to police.
Oliver Fire Department spokesman Rob Graham said the driver managed to self-extricate from the vehicle. The patient was subsequently assessed by paramedics and transported to hospital.
What complicated matters was that power lines were down on the highway as a result of the crash.
Graham said the highway was shut down and traffic was redirected down Park Rill and Island Road.