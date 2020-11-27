Select Page

Alcohol a factor in rollover, police report

Posted by | Nov 27, 2020 | , | 0

Firefighters were called to a single vehicle rollover north of Oliver last night. The highway at Park Rill Road was shut down for a couple of hours. It was reported the driver was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries. (File photo)

Times-Chronicle staff

Alcohol was a factor in a single vehicle rollover north of Oliver last night, according to police.

At approximately 11:04 p.m., Oliver RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Secrest Hill Road.
Cpl. Brian Evans told the Times-Chronicle that the driver and sole occupant sustained minor injuries.
“Alcohol was determined to be a factor and the driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition,” Evans said, adding the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Oliver Fire Department spokesman Rob Graham said the driver managed to self-extricate from the vehicle. The patient was subsequently assessed by paramedics and transported to hospital.

What complicated matters was that power lines were down on the highway as a result of the crash.

Graham said the highway was shut down and traffic was redirected down Park Rill and Island Road.

 

