Young boy inspires others to work hard

Letter to the Editor

I taught yoga at Skaha Lake park all summer, a few times a week. Every day we were there at 7:15 a.m. and across the park, at the basketball courts, there was a young teen playing on his own.

We noticed him every day we were there; June, July, and August. He wasn’t just randomly playing, but repeating drills and clearly focused and working on things.

My husband John and I founded the Get Bent Active Arts Society in 2008, and one of the current board members, Char-Lynn Bubar was taking the yoga classes. We talked about this boy, always playing basketball early in the morning. He was showing dedication, discipline and making better choices for himself. In the stress of the pandemic, unable to see friends, it would have been easier to sleep in and fall into a device (like many youth unfortunately have).

One of the Get Bent Active Arts Society programs is scholarships. Char-Lynn and I thought perhaps he deserved a scholarship. I went and spoke with him one day after class. He was smiling, made eye contact, and was very well-spoken. His name is Eli, 14 years old.

I asked him why he was practicing so hard. He said, “Well, if we’re allowed to play in the fall I want to be ready for the team. Don’t want to let the guys down. I want to be ready.”

I asked why he was out so early and not sleeping in. His answer, “I think you do better if you get going early. I like to know I got it done. Makes the rest of my day better.”

So that sealed the deal for me. After some emails between the GBAAS board (Tree Kennedy, Cynthia Givens, Christine Schwartz, Leslie Silivas, Char-Lynn Bubar and Jodi Bird) “Eli” would be given a scholarship.

This was based on the following:

He demonstrated initiative, dedication, and discipline.

He immersed himself in a positive skill, stayed active, and found a way to remain positive during a very unprecedented and challenging time.

We felt that highlighting Eli’s qualities and behaviours could inspire others to make positive choices for themselves during tough times.

Since it was the end of summer and school was starting, once decisions had been made, he was no longer coming to the park in the mornings, so we had to find him. He had mentioned he was in Unisus, so after an email to the principal explaining who we were looking for and why, our information was forwarded to his family. Elias Dewar, who goes by Eli, was the basketball boy.

His parents are Julie Orban and Doug Dewar. Julie was shocked and extremely pleased to say the least. She mentioned a few times how they were even curious as to his self-motivated morning practices.

GBAAS will be contributing $500 toward Eli’s basketball academy fees.

We hope youth remember that although times are tough, you can find ways to keep working on your passions, even when circumstances aren’t ideal.

Wendy Goudie, Penticton