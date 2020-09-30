The price is right? No, it’s all very wrong

By Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

Bob Barker would be laughing and crying right now at the RCMP’s “come on down” The Price is Right (or wrong) show in North Vancouver.

Recently a Good Samaritan turned in a large sum of cash to the detachment. So, police spent the entire weekend trying to identify the rightful owner of the $2,600.

Call centre operators first had to wade through more than 50 cash-hungry contestants in a marathon episode of The Price is Right.

“Did 50 people lose large sums of cash in North Vancouver recently? I don’t think so,” said Sgt. Peter DeVries, who added it was “despicable” to see people trying to falsely claim ownership.

The Price is Right winner was an individual who described the exact amount and the denominations of the bills. And also the area where the money was lost.

Interestingly, DeVries said if found money cannot be reunited with the rightful owner, it is turned over to the province.

Whatever happened to finders, keepers? Better yet, it should go to victim services or the food bank.

Here’s another head-shaker out of Penticton that has probably left the RCMP fit to be tied (or handcuffed).

A repeat offender was re-arrested after breaching his conditions. Heard this one before? No, it’s a new one.

The first incident occurred on Aug. 18 when the man allegedly struck an individual with a baseball bat during a break-in.

On August 23, the seemingly intoxicated man allegedly obstructed traffic and tried to pick fights with passersby. When police arrived, he reportedly turned combative and allegedly spit on one of the officers.

Two days later a woman claimed the man assaulted two youths (incuding her son) in a Kaleden park.

On Sept. 10, a judge released the suspect (50-year-old Bryan Lamb) from custody with several conditions. But guess what? On Sept. 15, Lamb was found breaching his conditions. So the police re-arrested him back into custody. What an embarrassing display of our justice system.

No doubt this individual needs the full gamut of support, but releasing him back on the street is not the answer and won’t help anyone.