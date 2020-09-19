Upgrades completed at landfill

Times-Chronicle Staff

Oliver landfill has been upgraded to improve solid waste management services.

Modified shipping containers have been installed to allow for the safe drop-off of used motor oil, oil filters and anti-freeze.

The used oil depots at all regional landfills have limited storage, therefore, there is a limit of 20 litres of used oil per vehicle, per day. T2 Bottle Depot in Oliver is designated for larger volumes of used oil.

Oliver landfill upgrades also include a new entrance configuration, an upgraded 24-metre (80-foot) scale, a new scale house and a new alignment of recycling containers for RecycleBC.

The landfill is currently open 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Used oil and anti-freeze is accepted Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.