Upgrades completed at landfill

Upgrades completed at landfill
Shown here is the new used oil depot at Keremeos Waste Transfer Station. This is similar to the one established at the Oliver landfill. Pictured here are Town of Keremeos Mayor Manfred Bauer and Electoral Area “G” Director Tim Roberts. (Photo contributed)

Times-Chronicle Staff

Oliver landfill has been upgraded to improve solid waste management services.

Modified shipping containers have been installed to allow for the safe drop-off of used motor oil, oil filters and anti-freeze.

The used oil depots at all regional landfills have limited storage, therefore, there is a limit of 20 litres of used oil per vehicle, per day. T2 Bottle Depot in Oliver is designated for larger volumes of used oil.

Oliver landfill upgrades also include a new entrance configuration, an upgraded 24-metre (80-foot) scale, a new scale house and a new alignment of recycling containers for RecycleBC.

The landfill is currently open 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Used oil and anti-freeze is accepted Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

 

