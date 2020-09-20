Council pursues supportive housing

Council pursues supportive housing
The Town of Oliver is hoping it can get supportive housing off the ground. (File photo)

Times-Chronicle Staff

Year-round social housing in Oliver would be ideal, but town council is taking it one step at a time.

Councillor Aimee Grice has introduced a notice of motion to help establish supportive housing in the community.

She indicated that council is willing to make a land contribution if BC Housing is willing to fund the construction.

Grice noted that a recent housing assessment identified 35 to 40 Oliver residents who are currently experiencing homelessness. She pointed out that Desert Sun Counselling executive director Marieze Tarr says that Oliver is in desperate need of a shelter.

As a result, Grice recommended that town staff engage with the province to initiate the building of supportive housing here.

Councillor Larry Schwartzenberger said he has no problem with supportive housing, but he noted that “supportive” normally means having a lot of support in terms of mental health, outreach and substance abuse, which he isn’t sure Oliver has.

Schwartzenberger said he would first like to move forward with a cold weather shelter for this winter.

Council supported the motion, but it has yet to identify a piece of land for such housing.

