Select Page

Council to choose type of tower on Spartan Street

Posted by | Sep 18, 2020 | , | 0

Council to choose type of tower on Spartan Street
A mono-pole telecommunications tower (seen in this simulation photo) is slated behind this house at 6450 Spartan Street. (Photo contributed)

Times-Chronicle Staff

Oliver town council will decide what type of telecommunications tower will be erected on Spartan Street.

Members of council will make the decision on Monday during its regular meeting.

At the Aug. 19 closed water meeting, council endorsed a resolution to proceed with siting a telecommunications tower at 6450 Spartan Street.

Council requested Rogers Communications to provide photo simulations to help them decide what type and colour of tower is most desirable. The options include a mono-pole or tri-pole in grey and tan colours.

Town Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich said Rogers will undertake public consultation via notices and posting of signage.

 

Related Posts

More catastrophic weather events on horizon

More catastrophic weather events on horizon

September 26, 2013

Osoyoos’ most-read stories of 2018

Osoyoos’ most-read stories of 2018

January 1, 2019

MP Cannings completes bicycle tour of the riding

MP Cannings completes bicycle tour of the riding

September 7, 2016

Kids raised by gaming devices

Kids raised by gaming devices

February 6, 2013

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest