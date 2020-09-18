Council to choose type of tower on Spartan Street

Times-Chronicle Staff

Oliver town council will decide what type of telecommunications tower will be erected on Spartan Street.

Members of council will make the decision on Monday during its regular meeting.

At the Aug. 19 closed water meeting, council endorsed a resolution to proceed with siting a telecommunications tower at 6450 Spartan Street.

Council requested Rogers Communications to provide photo simulations to help them decide what type and colour of tower is most desirable. The options include a mono-pole or tri-pole in grey and tan colours.

Town Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich said Rogers will undertake public consultation via notices and posting of signage.