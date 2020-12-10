Update: More staff test positive at McKinney Place

Thirteen staff members at the McKinney place long-term care home in Oliver have tested positive for COVID-19, Interior Health reported Thursday.

A total of 27 residents and 13 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at McKinney long-term care since the outbreak was declared on Dec. 6, for a total of 40 cases associated with the outbreak.

Each resident has an identified family contact, and Interior Health stated they have all been contacted and kept informed.

“We thank the primary contacts for keeping the rest of their worried families informed as we support each resident and staff member,” reads a statement from Interior Health.

“Primary family contacts are being updated on an ongoing basis regarding the status of their loved one, although they will be notified immediately if their family member’s condition changes.”

McKinney Place is operated by Interior Health and is connected to South Okanagan General Hospital. The long-term care section has 61 residents in the 75 publicly funded long-term care beds. The hospital is not included in the outbreak.

Interior Health reported 82 new cases in the region since Wednesday, with a total of 679 cases active and on isolation

Nineteen people are in hospital in the Interior Health region, five of them in ICU. Total number of deaths in IH remains at six.