Another staff member tests positive at McKinney Place

Another staff member at the McKinney Place long-term care centre in Oliver has tested positive for COVID-19 with the outbreak growing from eight to 29 cases of COVID-19 since Sunday — 27 of whom are residents.

“We would like to reassure all families of McKinney Place that we are working hard to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in a number of ways. This includes: enhanced cleaning, cohorting staff so they work only with a specific group of patients, and by continuing targeted testing and expedited test results,” Interior Health stated Wednesday.

“Residents with COVID-19 are being monitored closely for more severe illness and everyone remains stable at this time. Staff are reaching out to designated family contacts to provide an update on their loved one in care. We understand families have concerns and we are committed to reaching out to designated contacts as quickly as possible.”

Interior Health is reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 in the region since Tuesday with 656 cases active and on isolation. Sixteen people in the region are in hospital, four of them in ICU.

Total number of deaths in IH remains at six.

There remains no indications of COVID-19 transmission to the South Okanagan General Hospital, according to Interior Health.