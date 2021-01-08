Two residents at Sunnybank test positive, additional death at McKinney Place

Interior Health is reporting the death of another resident at McKinney Place Thursday, and two residents have now tested positive for COVID-19 at Sunnybank long-term care centre after an outbreak was declared Wednesday.

The second outbreak at an Oliver long-term care facility in two months was declared after four staff at Sunnybank tested positive, Interior Health reported Wednesday.

There were no additional cases of COVID-19 reported at McKinney Place Thursday, where a total of 14 residents have died since the beginning of the outbreak in December. There remains 77 cases (54 residents and 23 staff) connected to the outbreak.

Gathering and events orders extended to Feb. 5

The province extended its orders restricting gatherings and social events until Feb. 5 at midnight.

The provincial health officer orders restricting social gatherings in homes, all events in public and private venues and restrictions on sports will continue to apply, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday.

“We are closely monitoring our progress and if further action is required we will take that. If we see positive trends in our cases and our hospitalizations and we see a lessening of our impacts, we monitor that as well,” Henry said.

“Right now we need to hold the line. Our public health orders for the next two incubation periods are important to ensure we’re doing all we can to keep everyone in our province as safe as possible, especially now that we have vaccine. We are in this period of greatest risk and greatest potential benefit and we need to have the room to provide vaccine.”

Interior Health: 96 new cases

IH is reporting 96 new cases in the region overnight Jan. 7.

A total of 822 cases are active and on isolation in the Interior Health region, 33 people are in hospital, eight of them in intensive care.

The number of deaths in the Interior Health region has risen to 35.