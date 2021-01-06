Select Page

COVID Update: Two more staff test positive at McKinney Place

Photo by Lyonel Doherty

Two additional staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver.

Interior Health reported 77 cases connected to the outbreak at the long-term care facility Wednesday: 54 residents and 23 staff. Thirteen residents have died since the outbreak began in early December.

An outbreak was declared Wednesday morning at at Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver with four staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton has nine cases: five residents and four staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 13 cases: 10 residents and three staff, Williams Lake Seniors Village has two cases: one resident and one staff. Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 10 cases: eight residents and two staff.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 31 cases: 21 residents and 10 staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak. The Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 42 cases: 37 residents and five staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 16 cases: eight residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak.

Interior Health: 71 new cases overnight

Interior Health is reporting 71 new cases overnight across the region where 785 cases are active and on isolation. Thirty-three people are in hospital; nine of them in ICU.

The total number of deaths in Interior Health related to COVID-19 has risen to 34, with one additional death at Heritage Square in Vernon.

“Sadly today we report another COVID-related death in long-term care. I want to take the time to offer my condolences to the loved ones and caregivers. We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Interior Health, so please, stay home if you are feeling unwell, get tested, and use your layers of protection,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health.

 

