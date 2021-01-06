Select Page

Four staff test positive at Sunnybank Retirement Home in Oliver

File photo

Dale Boyd

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Interior Health has declared an outbreak at Sunnybank Retirement Home long-term care in Oliver where four staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

All individuals in close contact with these individuals are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms, Interior Health stated Jan . 6.

Sunnybank Retirement Home is operated by Interior Health and has 51 publicly funded long-term care beds. The second outbreak at a long-term care facility in Oliver is not connected to the McKinney Place outbreak where 13 residents have died, according to Interior Health.

“Interior Health will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures. There is no indication of any connection to the nearby COVID-19 outbreak at McKinney Place long-term care in the same community,” IH stated.

Interior Health is putting a pause on all visits at this site and is continuing to ensure long-term care staff members are only working at one care home as per the provincial single site order. Public health is monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms as well as conducting enhanced cleaning protocols and enacting enhanced COVID-19 visitor policies.

