Town of Oliver CAO retiring in June

Longtime Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Oliver, Cathy Cowan, announced she is retiring at the end of June after ten years of service with the Town of Oliver.

In a statement from the Town of Oliver, Cowan said she has been fortunate to accomplish many career goals during her time in local government.

“After 30 years working in local government, including nearly ten years with the Town of Oliver as the Corporate Officer and CAO, I have decided that it is time for me to retire from public service and spend more time with my family, volunteering and travelling (once we get the OK). I plan to officially retire at the end of June, 2021”, Cowan said.

“Through the benefit of Cathy’s strong leadership, Council has been fortunate to make significant progress on its many priorities,” said Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen.

“Her efforts have also ensured Oliver is well-positioned financially to manage the immediate challenges of COVID-19 and plan for economic recovery in the future. Cathy’s legacy includes excellent working relationships with all levels of government, including the Osoyoos Indian Band, along with plans and documents to guide the community in the development of the downtown and Station Street”.