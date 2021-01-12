Select Page

Province launches grant to help artists adapt during pandemic

(Richard McGuire photo and painting)

Professional artists and others who work in the arts in B.C can get more support to help with challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic though a new grant program announced by the province Jan. 12.

“Together with the arts sector, we are working hard to make sure that dancers, writers, painters and other artists can continue being resilient and finding innovative ways to keep creating through COVID-19,” said Melanie Mark, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport. “We’re building on our support for arts and culture in British Columbia by helping artists adapt their work, ensuring our province has a strong creative industry to enjoy when the pandemic is over.”

Many artists have been unable to work or worked less due to the temporary closures of venues and restricted audience sizes. The B.C. government is creating a new $500,000 Pivot for Individuals program through the BC Arts Council to help professional artists, cultural workers and arts administrators adapt to these challenges.

Through the BC Arts Council’s new program, people can apply for up to $12,000 to learn new skills or adapt their practices. Artists can apply for a grant for things such as modifying a dance piece for a smaller audience or learning new skills, such as video editing. Artists are also able to apply for support for professional development, like mentorship or training.

The program is available to professional artists and cultural workers, including:

  • dancers and choreographers;
  • visual artists;
  • writers;
  • actors;
  • multi-media artists; and
  • arts administrators.

Applications are open until Feb. 16, 2021. The BC Arts Council will adjudicate and award the grants in early spring 2021.

To apply for the Pivot for Individuals program, visit: www.bcartscouncil.ca/program/project-assistance-pivot-for-individuals/

