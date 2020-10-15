Select Page

Tower options recommended

Oct 15, 2020

A mono-pole telecommunications tower (seen in this simulation photo) is one option slated on the hillside behind 6450 Spartan Street. (Photo contributed)

Times-Chronicle staff

Oliver council has recommended a couple of design options for the proposed new 25-metre telecommunications tower on Spartan Street.

On Tuesday, council hosted a delegation from Rogers Communications to discuss options for the tower on the hillside behind 6450 Spartan.

The town has asked Rogers to present the following two options to the public during the consultation process: a shrouded tri-pole design that is wrapped, and a flush mounted mono-pole design.

Rogers is expected to reach out to impacted residents in the near future.

