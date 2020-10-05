School district celebrates 92 per cent return to class

By Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

There may not be much to celebrate during a pandemic, but School District No. 53 is happy to see a 92 per cent return to in-class instruction.

In her report on Wednesday, Superintendent of Schools Bev Young said the majority of students have returned to class.

“We are so glad to have children back in the buildings in front of teachers and support staff . . . we hope that number increases as families become more comfortable with the school protocols and new routines.”

Young reported they currently have 147 students registered at YouLearn as “transition students,” meaning they plan to return to in-class instruction (while the district is holding spaces for them).

District staff plan to meet with administrators to discuss how they will track the progress and maintain the connections with students who may be isolated.

Young said they have increased staff (20 new employees), cleaning stations and supplies in each classroom. The district has purchased 40 additional hand sanitizer stations, additional Plexiglass barriers, face shields and other personal protective equipment. This includes nearly 5000 disposable masks and 6000 reusable masks for staff and students.

She noted there are electrostatic sprayers and foggers for each school. And more than $18,000 was spent on additional cleaning supplies including sanitizing wipes for every classroom.

Young pointed out that all schools are looking for ways to resume their breakfast and lunch programs in a safe way because these programs are crucial to maintain learning.

Besides the academic focus, the district is also collaborating with mental health and substance abuse experts to support vulnerable students.

“Ongoing funds will be available to employ a counsellor exclusive to the team as well as a case coordinator and a youth substance worker,” Young said.

Turning to finances, the superintendent reported an accumulated operating surplus (as of June 30) was $1,772,326; a decrease of $ 260,803 from June 30, 2019.

The district has received a Safe Return to School grant of $203,601 from the Ministry of Education for increased custodial staffing (or additional hours), the purchase of reusable masks, cleaning supplies and cleaning frequency.

Young said the district will receive $432,826 in October and a similar amount in December, which may be used for learning resources, health and safety, transportation or childcare (opening up for more space).