New Ambassadors chosen for Oliver

By Lori Martine

Special to the Times-Chronicle

Congratulations to all candidates and their sponsors and families for a successful completion to the 2020 candidacy program.

Thank you to the retiring ambassadors for their excellent year of service.

The new Oliver Ambassador team for 2020-2021 was named Saturday evening.

Phi Thai, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Oliver, and Anika Franzen-Brown, sponsored by the Oliver Lions Club, will take on the task of representing our community for the upcoming year.

We wish you an exciting year!

(Lori Martine is the Oliver Ambassador Program coordinator.)