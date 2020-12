Times-Chronicle Staff

At least one person suffered smoke inhalation during a vehicle fire this afternoon on Sawmill Road in Oliver.

Firefighters were called to Darcy Griffith’s auto recycling shop at approximately 4 p.m. to deal with a truck that burst into flames. The cause has yet to be determined.

Fire Chief Bob Graham called for an ambulance to treat someone who inhaled some smoke at the scene.

No further details are available at this time.