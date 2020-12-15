Update: Twelve new cases at McKinney Place

More residents and one additional staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at the McKinney Place long-term care centre in Oliver over the weekend.

Interior Health confirmed 38 residents and 15 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at McKinney long-term care as of Monday, for a total of 53 cases associated with the outbreak. There are a total of 59 residents living at the facility.

Interior Health held a press conference Friday providing more details on the outbreak. Dr. Albert De Villiers, chief medical health officer for Interior Health, said more staff have been sent to assist from around the Okanagan. None of the residents or staff who have tested positive have been admitted to the hospital, as of Friday, and some are asymptomatic.

Interior Health also reported two positive tests at the Big White resort municipality, where IH is investigating community cases of COVID-19 and performing contact tracing. No outbreak has been declared by Interior Health at Big White.

“Given the remote circumstances of people who reside at Big White, we have deployed a testing team to expedite some testing,” reads a statement from Interior Health.

“Given the shared nature of some accommodations in the community, some asymptomatic testing is occurring as an attempt to identify possible cases early. Activities at Big White are safe for those who are visiting and following COVID-19 public health guidance.”

The Interior Health region saw 250 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. In the region, there are 837 cases that are active and on isolation and 28 people are in hospital; six of them in ICU.

Total number of deaths in the Interior Health region remains at six.