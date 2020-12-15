Resident dies at McKinney Place

A female resident in her 70s at McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver has died.

Interior Health confirmed the COVID-19 related death Tuesday.

“We are sad to report a COVID-19 related death in Interior Health of a resident in long-term care at McKinney Place in Oliver. This has been our most challenging long-term care outbreak and we offer our condolences to the family and the caregivers,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health.

“This is our seventh COVID-19 death in the Interior and we must all continue to do our part and follow the public health advice to protect our most vulnerable loved ones.”

The total number of cases related to the facility remained at 53 Tuesday, according to Interior Health. There are 38 residents and 15 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at McKinney long-term care as of Monday.

There are a total of 59 residents living at the facility.

Interior Health reported 56 new cases in the entire region since Monday. Of those, 818 cases are active and on isolation and 25 people are in hospital, eight of them in ICU.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Interior Health region is seven.