Osoyoos Credit Union closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated 3:17 p.m. Dec. 2, 2020

Neha Chollangi

Special to the Times-Chronicle

Osoyoos Credit Union has closed their doors for 48 hours after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

The staff member did not interact with the public, and is currently self-isolating at home until they fully recover. No other staff at the location has shown any symptoms of COVID-19.

Osoyoos Credit Union has also been in contact with authorities at Interior Health, and B.C. Centre for Disease Control to ensure they are taking the necessary steps for staff and public safety. Interior Health is currently working on contact tracing and told the credit union to take regular safety precautions at the facility until they have more information.

However, Osoyoos Credit Union decided to take extra safety measures and close their facility for 48 hours to do a “thorough deep cleaning” at the location.

“That was beyond what I’ve heard from anyone thus far. We are taking a step and being extra careful and diligent, and thought that was an appropriate measure at this point,” said Greg Sol, CEO of Osoyoos Credit Union.

Interior Health authorities have not issued an update to Osoyoos Credit Union yet on implementing any further precautions. They may take up to 36 hours to do their assessment.

“We’ve been pretty careful with our staff and we’ve been doing virtual appointments for a considerable period of time,” said Sol, adding that the location has diligent safety protocols in place already including mandatory masks, sanitizing stations, and physical distancing precautions.

“Our community matters to us and we’re doing the best that we can. I know it’s an inconvenience to some folks, but we tried to weigh the pros and cons and thought this was the right response for this period,” said Sol.

At this time, online banking services and ATMs are still available for use. Members can also continue to access services through email, phone, or the website.