Osoyoos council approves condominium project

By Bill Atwood

Times-Chronicle

Council has unanimously approved a new 65-unit condominium development pending a public hearing.

The development on Lakeshore Drive and 56th Avenue will be a combined project by Chase Valley Developments and Span West Building Corporation.

The approval process included amendments to the official community plan and the zoning designation for the property. Prior to council’s approval the lot was designated for commercial use.

The potential development will consist of three buildings, and will mostly cater to “empty nesters” or those looking to purchase a starter home. Rental property opportunities will also be a consideration.

According to a report presented by Gina MacKay, director of planning and development services, the proposed development will not affect the Casa de Milo Oro development beside the property (units in that building will not face the new development).

Under the Local Government Act a council considering making an amendment to its official community plan must hold appropriate consultations with neighbouring residents who could potentially be affected by developments like what is being proposed. However, MacKay explained that because the zoning was changing from commercial to residential, those consultations were minimal. A development package was forwarded to outside agencies and any significant comments received will be presented at the public hearing.

Councillor Brian Harvey expressed concern over the lack of traffic lights at the corner of Lakeshore Drive and Highway 3 being combined with the added traffic after the development is completed. However, MacKay explained that according to the Ministry of Transportation there is no current plan for lights at that intersection.

“They’ve previously stated to us that they have no intent of signalizing that particular site, that the future intersection at 45th was designed such to accommodate a full turn signal intersection,” said MacKay.

However, according to MacKay the town is currently applying to the Union of BC Municipalities for a grant for a multimodal transportation plan, which would include a traffic pattern plan.

“Now they can feel confident in moving forward with their design drawings and site plans and landscape plans and spending a bunch more money. It’s going to be a really nice addition to the neighbourhood over there,” said MacKay.

The public hearing, open to residents who are within 60 metres of the property, will be held in October.