Young woman receives scholarships

Times-Chronicle Staff

A young woman from Oliver is the recipient of two scholarships to help her become a pediatrician.

Nadia Lee has received $1,000 from the Oliver Kiwanis Club and $1,000 from The Aktion Club.

Lee is a graduate from Southern Okanagan Secondary School and has been accepted to study general science/chemistry at the University of BC. Her end goal is to work with children as a pediatrician.

In high school, Lee received the top citizenship award and was active as a sports scorekeeper and drama student.

She also volunteered during Oliver’s Christmas Light-Up event and Halloween festivities.

Lee expressed her gratefulness to the Kiwanis Club for investing in her future.