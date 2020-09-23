Select Page

Young woman receives scholarships

Nadia Lee receives a $1,000 scholarship from Rosemary Pritchard from the Kiwanis Club of Oliver. (Photo contributed)

Times-Chronicle Staff

A young woman from Oliver is the recipient of two scholarships to help her become a pediatrician.

Nadia Lee has received $1,000 from the Oliver Kiwanis Club and $1,000 from The Aktion Club.

Lee is a graduate from Southern Okanagan Secondary School and has been accepted to study general science/chemistry at the University of BC. Her end goal is to work with children as a pediatrician.

In high school, Lee received the top citizenship award and was active as a sports scorekeeper and drama student.

She also volunteered during Oliver’s Christmas Light-Up event and Halloween festivities.

Lee expressed her gratefulness to the Kiwanis Club for investing in her future.

 

