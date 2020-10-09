Select Page

Oliver Starfish program now helping high schoolers

Posted by | Oct 9, 2020 | , | 0

Oliver Starfish program now helping high schoolers
Buy-Low Foods staff support the Oliver Starfish backpack program for students. (Photo contributed)
By Sam Marsel
Special to the Times-Chronicle
The Oliver Starfish backpack program is up and running again.
It provides food for students who would normally go without on the weekend. This program is offered to all three schools in Oliver, with the high school being the newest addition to the program.
We were fortunate to have a donation from the Food for Thought program that enabled us to provide food for 10 students at SOSS this year.  Thank you to our businesses, organizations and individuals in the town of Oliver and area who contributed to make this happen; we greatly appreciate your support. It is because of you that we are able to offer 30 kids and their families food for the weekend throughout the entire school year.
(Sam Marsel is the volunteer coordinator of the Oliver Starfish program.)

Related Posts

Bylaw officer cracks down on dogs off leash

Bylaw officer cracks down on dogs off leash

June 17, 2016

Town comes clean on privacy breach

Town comes clean on privacy breach

June 13, 2019

AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for April 11 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM

AUDIO: Osoyoos Times top stories for April 11 – CIRO Radio 106.5 FM

April 12, 2018

Desert Sun fundraiser brings great music, sparse crowds

Desert Sun fundraiser brings great music, sparse crowds

July 31, 2018

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest