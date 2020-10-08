Town sets ‘Grow Oliver’ loose in community

Times-Chronicle Staff

Want to help ‘Grow Oliver?”

That’s what the town is hoping as it now has a completed economic development strategy in place.

Over the past year, the town engaged business owners, residents, students, and other stakeholders to create a roadmap to improve the local economy.

COVID-19 emerged as the final draft was being prepared in the spring. Actions and priorities were updated within Grow Oliver to reflect the impacts of COVID-19 on Oliver’s economy, while ensuring support was in place for a post-pandemic recovery of local businesses and jobs.

“The Grow Oliver strategy is a tool to encourage shopping local in our community”, said Mayor Martin Johansen. “I encourage residents to get involved and participate; this is a great way to support independent businesses who are the backbone of our community’s economic stability. Local businesses need our support more than ever.”

A Grow Oliver committee is in place, a working group with representation from key businesses, planning groups and organizations with a passion for Oliver.

Currently the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce is being tasked with the Grow Oliver coordinator position and is working on the top identified priorities which include a “Shop Local’ campaign and creating a one-stop resource for people, entrepreneurs and businesses looking to start up and grow their business.

Chamber president Greg Sol said, “The town’s plans mesh well with the priorities of our Chamber and we are thankful to be working together with the committee and greater business community to deliver on the Grow Oliver economic development strategies. Making business support and development a priority is vital right now for all of us..”

Everyone is encouraged to get involved and participate. Look for the Grow Oliver magnets, signage and BINGO cards and think local first. More information on the Town’s COVID-19 response and Local Economic Development Strategy can be found on the town website www.oliver.ca.