Oliver community gives gifts of appreciation to frontline workers

Dale Boyd

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A group of residents in Oliver are bringing some brightness to frontline workers in the community during a dour end to a dismal year.

Some of those working on the frontlines in the pandemic in the Oliver area are getting some surprise gifts with cards featuring the hashtag #becausewecare.

The idea started through an online chat, originally looking to support staff at McKinney Place, and grew into a project to support all frontline workers in the Oliver area keeping the world running through the pandemic.

Firefighters, RCMP, teachers, paramedics, grocery store workers, search and rescue, daycare workers and more have received tokens of appreciation in a Secret Santa fashion.

Nicole Kriesel and her friends helped start the project which has now grown to include local businesses, organizations and individuals who are now helping perpetuate the pay-it-forward project.

“The response has been incredible,” Kriesel said.

Kriesel was adamant she not take sole credit for the project, noting she has been assisted by many friends and “elves” behind the scenes making it happen, as well as community members pitching in. Now the project has taken a life of its own.

The #becausewecare project has received support from local businesses and organizations in the form of donations including wine, baked goods and gift certificates from local business to keep the money in the community.

Some donations have already been delivered safely to local teachers and staff members at local schools, the RCMP, the firehall and daycares with cards featuring the #becausewecare mantra.

“We’re just going to make our way around here for the next five, six days and try and reach as many people as we can with the acknowledgment that we are grateful for their continued frontline service. Because without them still working within the pandemic everything would collapse,” Kriesel said.

Local businesses have been chipping in as well, like Murray’s Pizza who baked up cupcakes for the local RCMP detachment.

“People are very grateful. I think it’s been so stressful, this whole pandemic has been so stressful, and people are down, they really are. I think it’s sparking a little bit of happiness and I think to be recognized in even just the smallest way is going to make a difference on how people move forward until we end up getting through this pandemic,” Kriesel said.

The group has also enlisted the help of local students creating personalized #becausewecare banners to be hung around town at locations where frontline workers will see them.

“We’re not going to be able to give a gift to every single person, but I’m doing my best to get around and acknowledge as many frontline individuals and organizations as we can,” Kriesel said.

It is a personal cause for Kriesel, having just joined the frontlines as a paramedic in Oliver.

“We want people to feel acknowledged. We want people to know we’re thinking about them, we want people to know that we care and that what they’re doing, their jobs are important and we are acknowledging that for them. We appreciate them,” Kriesel said.

The project started out intending to acknowledge staff at the McKinney Place long term care centre this holiday season, which is difficult with the ongoing outbreak at the facility.

“We’re working on some ideas to get some recognition and some Christmas cheer to the staff there, but we just have to be very careful how we go about it,” Kriesel said.

When the time is right, Kriesel plans to acknowledge not only the frontline workers but all of those who chipped in to help with the project along the way.

Those looking to donate or help out can private message Nicole Kriesel on Facebook for more information.