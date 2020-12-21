Four additional deaths at McKinney Place

Four more residents have died following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the McKinney Place long term care centre in Oliver.

Interior Health reported Monday four additional residents have died, bringing the total number of deaths related to the outbreak to seven.

Interior Health also reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 at McKinney Place Monday, bringing the total to 73 cases (53 residents and 20 staff).

“Today is our most tragic report since the beginning of this devastating pandemic. Seven more people have lost their lives to COVID-19 throughout Interior Health,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health.

“Some passed peacefully in long-term care while others were in hospital, and in each case I share sincere condolences to their loved ones and caregivers. It’s never easy to lose a member of our community, especially now after we have come so far in the fight against COVID-19.”

Interior Health: 188 new cases over weekend, 17 total deaths in region

Interior Health is reporting 188 new cases across the region over the weekend, with 721 cases active and on isolation.

In the region, there are 33 people are in hospital, seven of them in ICU.

The total number of deaths in the Interior Health region has risen to 17 Monday.

Big White in Kelowna has 76 cases linked to the outbreak. The next update from Interior Health will come on Tuesday.

The outbreak at Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton remains at four cases total: two residents and two staff. Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna has 14 cases in total: seven residents and seven staff. There remains one death related to this outbreak.