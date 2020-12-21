Two injured in Anarchist rollover

Times-Chronicle staff

Two people suffered injuries following a single-vehicle rollover on Anarchist Mountain on Dec. 20.

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department reported that they received assistance from the Osoyoos Fire Department responding to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 3 near Sasquatch Trail.

Osoyoos RCMP indicated that a mother (83) and daughter (59) from Grand Forks were travelling west on Highway 3 in a Toyota Echo when they slid off the icy road and rolled over in a snow bank. Both women suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for assessment and are now recovering at home. Initially one of the women had been transported to the Osoyoos airport to be airlifted to hospital, however, it was determined an air lift was not necessary and she was transported to hospital by land.

Icy conditions on the highway require using due diligence and slowing down while travelling the Anarchist Mountain area.