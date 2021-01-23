Motorists oppose planned road closure

Lyonel Doherty

Times-Chronicle

A number of motorists don’t want the Town of Oliver to close a small section of Station Street near Lion’s Park.

In correspondence with the town, several residents have expressed opposition to closing the road from Veteran’s Avenue to Highway 97.

Town staff have recommended the town proceed with Road Closure Bylaw 1399, which is slated for adoption at the Feb. 8 meeting.

Corporate Officer Diane Vaykovich previously reported that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure supports the closure, citing safety concerns of vehicles entering Highway 97 at that uncontrolled intersection.

She added the ministry recommends eliminating that slope when the town undertakes improvements to Station Street.

However, many motorists in Oliver utilize that strip of road to conveniently access the highway heading north.

One motorist who submitted a comment to the town said this road serves as a safer route to the highway for contracting and landscaping companies, in addition to farmers hauling heavy equipment.

“In my experience, it is often dangerous attempting to turn onto the highway off the side streets (Bank Avenue and Veterans Avenue),” wrote the individual, who works for a landscaping company.

Another motorist stated the roadway in question is a nice, alternate route to avoid congested traffic on Main Street downtown.

Other comments included:

“Why Station Street revitalization?” Why not Main Street revitalization? We are losing too many businesses on Main Street.”

“The town has not given a good valid reason for it (the closure) but we know there is some ulterior motive. Let’s find a way to get the Main Street fixed up to make it more attractive to encourage more business.”

The town will discuss the closure in more detail on Monday.