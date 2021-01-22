Oliver Fire Department ingenuity saves town money

Times-Chronicle Staff

Ingenuity and local support have saved the Town of Oliver a lot of money, thanks to some crafty minds on the fire department.

With a mandate and a budget, the department had to replace a worn out 1991 GMC truck. But the options were limited.

“The market for this kind of specialty equipment is narrow, and there was virtually nothing available that would not require international travel, major modification or prohibitively expensive ferrying costs,” said Fire Chief Bob Graham.

So, the committee got inventive and decided to build their own water tender, using their local connections to find the right people to work on this specialized project.

Retired firefighter Richard Simmons, owner of Rapid Industries, sourced the uniquely suited cab and chassis, bigger and newer than anything currently available. He also performed the weight and balance calculations, tank installation and safety compliance work.

Munckhof Manufacturing constructed a customized truck body to the committee’s specifications, including the required electrical and plumbing work.

Dennis Munckhof, an active firefighter, suggested they reuse some parts from the old unit, find a proper cab and chassis, and build the truck themselves.

“In the end, we got one hell of a truck. It’s not a new truck, but it looks like a new truck, it runs like a new truck, and it didn’t cost us a new truck, so that’s a win.”

Additional local specialists who lent their talents to the project include paint by Jeff Muller of Oliver Car & Truck, tires from Tread Sled, vinyl work by Munday Media and parts purchased from suppliers across town.