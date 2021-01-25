Select Page

Cannings to run again in next federal election

Richard Cannings, NDP candidate (Richard McGuire file photo)

Dale Boyd

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Current MP for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding, Richard Cannings, is going to once again put his hat in the ring in the next federal election.

Members of the NDP’s Electoral District Association in the riding of South Okanagan–West Kootenay have again selected MP Richard Cannings to represent the party in the next federal election.

Cannings filed his official paperwork with the party last month and was nominated during an online meeting on Jan. 24. Cannings, the incumbent, was uncontested.

“It is truly an honour to be asked to represent the best part of Canada once again, and I am keen to keep working hard for our area,” Cannings said.

While a Federal election is not scheduled until October, 2023, Andrina Calvert, president of the electoral district association, said the NDP will be ready for the possibility of a snap election.

“If Prime Minister Trudeau calls a snap election this spring, we are ready and Richard’s name will be on the ballot,” Calvert said.

Sunday’s meeting also included NDP leader Jagmeet Singh who visited the riding four times in 2019 and finished his national tour in Penticton.

“When you send New Democrats like Richard to Ottawa, you get results,” Singh said.

Cannings won the riding as a first-time MP in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019.

“While the other parties have been playing a lot of games, we’re delivering results” Cannings said. “I’m proud of the supports we’ve fought hard for and achieved for Canadians struggling during the pandemic. We’re getting things done but there is so much more to do – we’re focused on ramping up the pressure to deliver on pharmacare, dental care and real progress against the climate crisis.”

Cannings is the first candidate in the riding to be confirmed by their party, while former Penticton city councillor and Conservative Party of Canada candidate Helena Konanz announced at the South Okanagan-West Kootenay Conservative Association virtual AGM in October that she is seeking the nomination to run in the next federal election.

