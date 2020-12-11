Market on Main frustrated with restrictions

Bill Atwood

Times-Chronicle

As Osoyoos Market on Main gets ready to hold its final indoor market of the season, there is both confusion and frustration surrounding the protocols regarding farmers’ markets in British Columbia.

While food and beverage vendors are considered an essential service and are therefore allowed to participate, non-food vendors were banned as of Dec. 4.

“It is very disappointing, a lot of these vendors have been working on their items for quite a while,” said president Janis St. Louis.

The market, which will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sonora Centre, will still have vendors selling a wide variety of products including baked goods, condiments and produce. However other vendors like Greg Luff are being left out.

“I was very disappointed to hear we are not allowed. I am glad for the food vendors, but at the same time it doesn’t make much sense to me,” said Luff who owns the Soda Creek Soap Company in Penticton.

“Markets are a huge part of what we do and how we make our annual income,” Luff said.

When asked why only food vendors are allowed at markets the Ministry of Health said via email that: “farmers’ markets are essential food and agriculture service providers. It’s the product that is considered essential, so that is why it is allowed.”

However, when the Times-Chronicle asked if there is an increased risk if non-food vendors participate in farmers markets that question went unanswered.

St. Louis pointed out that many market vendors sell similar items to what regular stores do.

“Why not allow people that knit toques to sell at a market while we have retail stores that sell toques? It doesn’t make sense because you’re supporting local businesses (while shopping at a market),” she said.

Luff agreed, and said that fact is especially hard to understand for everyone involved.

“I was shopping at Canadian Tire, the store was packed. People were picking up all sorts of merchandise. It seems like it’s okay for big businesses to do what they think is okay. Unfortunately it’s nowhere near the same for the little guy,” he said.

St. Louis also explained that the market does everything it can to ensure the safety of its vendors and shoppers.

“(The market) is probably one of the safest places in town to do any shopping,” she said

Luff agreed.

“The Osoyoos market is very well organized with a great plan in place for everyone’s safety.”