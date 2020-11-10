Select Page

Mayor invites all to virtual ceremony on November 11

There will be no public gathering at the Oliver cenotaph this year for Remembrance Day, but a small ceremony will be live-streamed for people to watch. (File photo)

Times-Chronicle staff

Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen is inviting everyone on November 11 to pay their respects to the men and women of the armed forces who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Although the public is not able to gather at the cenotaph this year, the mayor encourages all citizens to join them virtually during a live-stream event. The ceremony will be live-streamed on the Legion’s website at www.oliverlegion97.ca starting at 10:30 am.

In addition, the Oliver and District Heritage Society has set up a virtual “Tree of Remembrance” on its website where people can attach their memories to a poppy.

“We will remember and honour these brave men and women for their courage by wearing poppies as a symbol that we will not forget the sacrifices made for our freedom,” the mayor said. “Today we remember why we must work for peace every day of the year.”

 

 

