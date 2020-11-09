Former journalist dies in crash south of Cawston

A former journalist is dead following a fatal collision on Highway 3 south of Cawston.

Black Press has confirmed former editor of the Keremeos Review, Tara Bowie, 40, was the lone occupant of a grey Subaru Forester travelling west on Highway 3 which left the roadway and crashed into a rock face, RCMP said.

The crash occurred on Nov. 6 at approximately 8:05 p.m., according to Keremeos RCMP and South Okanagan Traffic Services (SOTS).

“Upon arrival it was determined that a grey Subaru Forester traveling west on Highway 3 left the roadway and crashed into a rock face. The lone driver, a woman in her forties, died at the scene,” RCMP stated in a press release.

South Okanagan Traffic Services and the BC Coroners’ Service are continuing to investigate the cause of this collision. Road and weather conditions are not believed to be contributing factors, as they were reported as “good” at the time.

Bowie was the editor of the Keremeos Review for four years while she lived in Hedley until 2018. She also reported news from Princeton and covered the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

Black Press reported that before moving to B.C. she was a reporter at the daily Woodstock Sentinel Review in Ontario, and earned several provincial awards for newspaper excellence.

Police are seeking witnesses to this crash and anyone with information, including dashboard camera video, is asked to call SOTS in Keremeos at 250-499-2250.