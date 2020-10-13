Man in custody after shooting in Osoyoos

Times-Chronicle Staff

One man is in custody and another is recovering from injuries after a shooting in Osoyoos, according to RCMP.

On Oct. 11 around 1:26 a.m., Osoyoos and Oliver RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in the 8,000-block of 70th Avenue. Police were told that the shooter, a 24-year-old man from Osoyoos and the victim, a 21-year-old man, also of Osoyoos, had been in an ongoing dispute when the suspect attended the victim’s residence and shot him.

The suspect fled the area on foot. The victim was treated in the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.

“Violent crime is rare in Osoyoos,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda, spokesperson for the RCMP in the South Okanagan. “It is that rarity that had people talking and over the weekend police received several tips from the public, leading to the safe arrest of the suspect early October 13 after he returned to his residence.”

The arrest was a coordinated effort between the Osoyoos RCMP, Oliver RCMP and South Okanagan Traffic Services.

The man remains in custody and is set to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.