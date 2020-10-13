Select Page

Man in custody after shooting in Osoyoos

Posted by | Oct 13, 2020 | , | 0

Man in custody after shooting in Osoyoos
File photo

Times-Chronicle Staff

One man is in custody and another is recovering from injuries after a shooting in Osoyoos, according to RCMP.

On Oct. 11 around 1:26 a.m., Osoyoos and Oliver RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in the 8,000-block of 70th Avenue. Police were told that the shooter, a 24-year-old man from Osoyoos and the victim, a 21-year-old man, also of Osoyoos, had been in an ongoing dispute when the suspect attended the victim’s residence and shot him.

The suspect fled the area on foot. The victim was treated in the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.

“Violent crime is rare in Osoyoos,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda, spokesperson for the RCMP in the South Okanagan. “It is that rarity that had people talking and over the weekend police received several tips from the public, leading to the safe arrest of the suspect early October 13 after he returned to his residence.”

The arrest was a coordinated effort between the Osoyoos RCMP, Oliver RCMP and South Okanagan Traffic Services.

The man remains in custody and is set to appear in court on Oct. 14, 2020.

Related Posts

Maynard named head coach of Coyotes

Maynard named head coach of Coyotes

April 4, 2019

Anarchist Mountain community to celebrate FireSmart status

Anarchist Mountain community to celebrate FireSmart status

April 10, 2014

Osoyoos doctor wins lifetime achievement

Osoyoos doctor wins lifetime achievement

July 5, 2019

Kennel Club donates O2 masks for pets to Osoyoos Fire Department

Kennel Club donates O2 masks for pets to Osoyoos Fire Department

December 2, 2019

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad Space – Square S1

Newsletter

Classifieds

Ad Space – Square S2

Recent Obituaries

Pin It on Pinterest